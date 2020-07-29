James “JC” Len Cox Sr.
Mr. Cox, 81, was born and raised in Louise, MS. on July 11, 1939. He passed away in Killeen, TX on July 18, 2020. Out of respect for others and medical professionals, due to COVID-19, no memorial services. A Life celebration will be held O/A July 11, 2021.
After High School, Mr. Cox moved to Chicago, IL where he worked and retired from General Motors. In 2013 he relocated to Killeen, TX where he leaves behind his kids: James “Bookie” Cox Jr., Kim (Patrick) Curry, Mark Cox and Timothy Cox; and grandkids: Jayden Cox-Holyfield, Kimberly “Taylor” Curry and
Jadah Holyfield.
