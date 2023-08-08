A celebration of life for James “Jim” Calvin Geddie of Harker Heights will occur Friday, at 11 a.m. at Trinity Baptist Church in Harker Heights. A committal service with full military honors will follow at 1 p.m. at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Geddie died in Temple on July 25, 2023.
He was born on Aug. 31, 1945, in Corsicana, Texas, to Etoile and Durward Geddie.
Because of Durward’s vocation of Baptist minister, they lived in several towns to include Atlanta, Houston, and Kingsville. The final move was to Seattle, Washington, where Jim graduated from Mt. Ranier High School in 1963.
James married Susan Callison in 1970. They had two sons, Robert Allen and James Christopher. James served his country in the Texas National Guard and in the U.S. Army Reserve for more than 36 years. He earned his jump wings while in the National Guard.
He earned three degrees from Baylor University: a Bachelor of Arts, Master of Arts, and PhD in Experimental Psychology. It was at Baylor that he met Susan on a blind date.
After graduating from Baylor, they moved to Killeen, where he began his civil service career at Ft. Hood (Cavazos) with the Army Research Laboratory. After a few years, he transferred to Aberdeen Proving Grounds, Maryland, where he worked for the Human Engineering Laboratory. After six years there, he transferred back to Ft. Hood (Cavazos), where he worked until retirement in 2004.
During this time, he made several trips to Europe serving as chairman of a NATO study group. His work with ARL included testing and evaluation of Army systems as well as soldier-machine interface.
James was interested in photography and enjoyed spending time with his sons while working with Boy Scout Troop 287 and the Killeen High School Band Boosters. He also
served as Deacon at Trinity Baptist Church for many years.
He is survived by his wife, Susan; sons, Robert Allen (Rebecca) of Tacoma, Washington, and James Christopher of San Antonio; brother, Marcus Allen (Sandi) of Sparta, Tennessee; four grandchildren, Ayla, Anna, Olivia, and Matthew as well as several cousins, one niece, and a host of other relatives and friends.
A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
