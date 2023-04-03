Services for James (Jim) Edward Kanouse, 83, of Harker Heights will be held Wednesday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen with military honors.
Mr. Kanouse died April 2, 2023, due to an extended illness. Jim was born on Jan. 15, 1940, to Reuben and Ethel Kanouse in Kankakee, Illinois.
After graduating from high school, Jim enlisted in the Army and enjoyed a long military career serving with the Military Police. In 1969, during a deployment to South Korea, Jim met and married Myong Hwa Kang of Seoul, South Korea.
After he retired from the Army, Jim served as a Security Guard for the Veterans Hospital in Temple, Texas.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Myong, and son Samuel Yong DukKanouse.
Jim leaves behind his daughter-in-law, Dalena Kanouse; three grandchildren, Domonique Basler, Danielle MacDonnell, Derrick Kanouse; and nine great-grandchildren.
The family will receive visitors from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.