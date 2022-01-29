Funeral services for James (Jim) Hall Butler, P.E., will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
Mr. Butler, who was lovingly known as “Bumpy,” died peacefully on Jan. 17, 2022, at his home in Killeen.
He was born Oct. 1, 1940, in Youngstown, Ohio, to James and Josephine Butler.
Jim moved to Killeen in August of 1976, where he was the Director of Public works on Fort Hood until his retirement in January 2001. In January 2001, Jim went to work for the city of Killeen as the City Engineer and was later promoted to Executive Director of Public Works until he retired in April 2010.
Jim had been a Certified Professional Engineer in the State of Texas since November 1980. Jim was an active member of the Nolanville United Methodist Church.
Jim was preceded in death by his mother and father.
Survivors include his wife Norma of 56 years; a daughter, Beth Butler, and a son, James T. Butler (J.T.) and wife, Autumn Butler; grandchildren, Amie Plumlee and husband, David, Shelby Butler and Audie Taylor, Corbin Gillman and wife, Elizabeth and Jordan Butler; great-grandchildren, Leah, AJ, Nolan, Everly, Hollis and AÏden; a sister, Barbara Kavinsky; a brother, Michael Butler; a brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Ruth Falkner; goldendoodle, Sally, and many koi fish.
A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation to a cancer foundation of your choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.