A Celebration of Life BBQ for James “Jim” Lochrane Cherrix, 62, will be held at his home between 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday.
Mr. Cherrix died Oct. 20, 2021. He was born to Charles and Catherine Rodgers Cherrix on Aug. 7, 1959, in Bethesda, Maryland.
Raised in Maryland, Jim spent his life with a passion for fixing things and getting in trouble. He joined the U.S. Army in September 1980, which began his career in Aviation Maintenance, where he worked on military aircrafts, mainly with helicopters.
During his time in the service, he went through three military conflicts and saw the world. James retired from the Army on Sept. 30, 2000. He continued working on military aircrafts in Fort Hood for an additional 13 years.
James had a devious sense of humor and enjoyed pulling pranks, telling jokes, and was a great story teller. He loved to make people laugh.
Jim also had a strong sense of compassion for animal rescue roadside savior and always was willing to lend a helping hand.
He was an amazing mentor and friend and was happiest with a household of friends. James adored babies and made silly faces, sounds, and was so goofy; he loved his grandkids immensely.
Jim was also a member of the Society for Creative Anachronism here in Texas and in Germany. He was also a lifetime member of the VFW as well as the American Legion.
In his spare time, James loved to go camping, dancing, feasting, and fighting. He embraced these things after retirement.
He finally got his dream of having his own ranch. Being able to have his horses close by was very important to Jim. He also was able to get some cattle, chickens, and a miniature donkey.
Jim is preceded in death by his father, Charles, and his brothers Christopher and William.
He is survived by his mother, Catherine; his wife, Robin; former wife, Jerri ; sister, Claudia; sister-in-law, Lezlee; and his children, Christopher Michael Cherrix, Beth Ann Cummins, and Aryn Byrd Vantessall; along with six grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
We will remember him for his humor and generosity. There is a hole in our hearts.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
