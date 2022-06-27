Funeral services for James “Jimbo” Noel Mayes Jr., 77, of Belton will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Central Texas State Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Mayes died June 17, 2022, in his home. He was born April 19, 1945, in Morristown, Tennessee, to James and Laura Mayes.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home is in charge or arrangements.
