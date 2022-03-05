Funeral services for James Conley Johnston, 82 will be held at noon Wednesday at Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights. A burial will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Killeen Memorial Park and Cemetery.
Mr. Johnston died March 2, 2022.
He was born Oct. 6, 1939, in Ottawa, Kan., to Ray Olin Johnston and Myrtle Higgins Johnston.
His proudest accomplishment was the day he married his bride, Kye Mae Yi, on Nov. 29, 1966. James’ whole life was about his family. He began his career in the Army early, serving two tours in Vietnam. He retired at Fort Hood after 18 years of service to raise his family. James was active in his church and served as a deacon.
James Conley Johnston was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Myrtle Johnston; and his siblings, Richard, Patricia, Larry and Cheryl.
He is survived by his wife, Kye Mae Johnston; his daughter, Cindy Muerer; and his grandson, Chaz.
A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday at Heritage Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.