James Joseph Kopp
November 6, 1959 – December 14, 2021
James Joseph Kopp of Harker Heights, Texas, died on 14 December 2021, following a decline in health. He was 62.
Jim was the son of James O. Kopp, of Marlboro, Mass and the late Elisabeth Kopp of Sudbury, Mass.
He moved to Harker Heights, Texas in 1984 and has lived there since. When Jim arrived in Harker Heights, he started his own home repair business. He eventually received his Master Certification in Floor Installation and had been a master floor / tile installer until his death.
He volunteered as an assistant soccer coach when his sons were in school as well as being their baseball coach. He loved to spend his free time fishing, digging for arrowheads and fossil hunting in Texas. He always made sure to include everyone in the room and was really good at joking around and making everyone smile.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Debra Dugger; three children, JD Kopp and his wife Sindel Kopp of Salado; Joey Kopp of Harker Heights, Texas; his daughter, Amanda Cheney of Massachusetts; one grandchild Annalynn Rose Kopp of Salado; his sisters, Brenda Kopp and Selina Revis; and his brother, David Kopp; brother-in-law, Jimmy Dugger and his wife Yolanda; mother-in-law, Dora Dugger; and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a private Celebration of Life for Jimmy in Harker Heights, Texas. The Celebration of life will be February 26th, 2022 from 2-6 pm. Contact family for details.
