Services for retired U.S. Navy Ship’s Serviceman Senior Chief Petty Officer James L. Kirk will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Skyline Baptist Church in Killeen with Pastor Jack Husung officiating.
Interment will take place on Jan. 18 at the Denison Cemetery in Idabel, Okla.
