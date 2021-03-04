A burial service for James Lee Worley, 72, will be held Friday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Worley died Jan. 18, 2021.
He was born Jan. 28, 1948, in St. Louis, Mo., to Chester Monroe and Hazel Marie (Barton) Worley.
On Nov. 14, 2015, he married Rosalee (Jackson) Worley. He was a firm believer in every person doing their part. To that end, Jim spent 22 years in the United States Army. He was immensely proud of having served his country, which is evidenced by his numerous awards and citations.
Jim had a passion for bowling. He was on the All-Army Bowling Team numerous times in the 1980s and this passion continued into retired life with his taking 1st Place in the Military Bowling Championships Senior Retired Division doubles. This love of bowling he passed on to his grandchildren, Tyler, Chance, Victoria, and Grayson.
Jim was preceded in death by his father Chester, and his mother Hazel. Survivors include his wife, Rosalee; his three daughters; three brothers; two sisters; five grandchildren; several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
