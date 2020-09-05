Funeral services for James Curtis Lewallen, 78, of Copperas Cove will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
Mr. Lewallen died Sept. 3, 2020 in Lampasas.
He was born Feb. 6, 1942 in Gulfport, Mississippi.
Visitation is from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, at the funeral home.
