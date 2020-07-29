Services for James Louis Benedetti, 77, will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights.
Mr. Benedetti died July 22, 2020.
He was born Aug. 29, 1942, to Laura Monti and Joseph Benedetti.
He graduated from Austin High School in 1960 and went on to receive a bachelor’s degree from Devry Technical College.
We thank him for his service in the U.S. Army from 1965 to 1971, where he earned the Marksmen award.
He married the love of his life, Ramay Fox, in 1974 and went on to have four beautiful children, Christina, Laura, Darlene and Jimmy.
Mr. Benedetti was the patriarch and very much the soul of our family. He loved each and every one of us to his core. James was an amazing man, husband and father. He always welcomed us with a smile, we shared many laughs as he had an outstanding sense of humor. James was loved and adored by his family and is already missed beyond measure.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Laura; his father, Joseph; and his son, Jimmy, who we know in our hearts were there to greet him with open arms.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 47 years, Ramay; children, Christina and son-in-law Jeffery; Laura and son-in-law Eric; Darlene and son-in-law Bryan; grandkids Aiden, 10, Ataliya, 8, Austin, 8, Machiavelli, 5, Finnegan, 5, and Avery, 3.
A visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Killeen Animal Shelter located at 3118 Commerce Drive, in Killeen, where Jim and Ramay adopted their dog, Dakota and cat, Magnum, who Jim so dearly loved.
