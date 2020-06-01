A memorial service for James Marvin Harvell, 60, of Belton, will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton with Pastor Keith Stevens officiating.
Mr. Harvell died May 25, 2020.
He was born on June 15, 1959, in Temple, to Doris and Jesse Harvell Jr.
Survivors include his wife, Becky Harvell of Belton; his son, James Clinton Harvell of Temple; his daughter, Amber Dawn Burgos of Temple; and his seven grandchildren.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton is in charge of arrangements.
