James Michael Lambert
James Michael Lambert passed away June 5, 2022 at Advent Hospital in Killeen, Texas.
James was born Aug 2, 1955 in Mississippi to loving parents Eldon and Jewell Lambert of whom preceded him in death.
His wife of 38 years, Kathryn Lambert, survives him along with his daughter Michelle Lambert-Perez, son and daughter-in-law Joshua and Allison Lambert, as well as grandchildren Evelyn and Amelia Lambert.
He leaves his brother William Eldon Lambert Jr. and sister-in-law Leah Lambert along with niece Maggie Lambert-Jones of Mississippi.
James proudly served in the US Army and US Navy, retiring from the Navy and later from the University of Texas at Austin.
Arrangements pending at Veterans Cemetery of Killeen.
The family would like to send a heartfelt thanks to all of the caregivers that helped James through his illness.
A special thanks to all his friends that offered love, kindness and prayers.
May you soar with the angels and know how much you are missed and will never be forgotten.
