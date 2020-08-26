James Michael “Mike” Trieloff
James Michael “Mike” Trieloff died at his home in Killeen, Texas Thursday, August 20th, 2020. Mike was born September 10, 1950 in Wisconsin to James and Marion “June” (Silvers) Trieloff. He was the oldest of 3 sons. He had battled ulcerative colitis disease for over 30 years and progressive supranuclear palsy for the last 9.
Mike married Therese “Teddy” Coyle on August 9, 1969 in Madison, Wisconsin and they had 2 children, Christi and Shawn. He joined the Army in 1975 and served until 1991 when he was medically retired as SFC/E7 - Intelligence Electronics. In 2002, Mike obtained a Master of Science degree in Information Systems from Texas A&M graduating cum laude. Some of his fondest memories while serving in the Army were the years he and his young family were stationed in Germany and their participation in numerous volksmarches.
He was involved with the Boy Scouts most of his life. He attended Philmont and the National Scouts Jamboree several times. He camped with the scouts and with his parents on land they owned, fondly called “Pine Patch “. He loved to travel, mainly by driving. He visited nearly every state (never made it to Alaska though) seeing County, State and National Parks and Monuments and visiting family and friends. Once when his wife, Therese, was visiting her mother, Mike drove his two young granddaughters, Chelsea and Brittany, from Texas to Wisconsin to visit his family and see some of the Wisconsin sites. They fondly remember seeing the largest McDonald’s in the world, riding the Ducks in the Wisconsin Dells and eating at Ella’s Deli in Madison, which had a large indoor carousel. One summer Mike and Teddy took the granddaughters on an “excellent adventure” driving from Texas to Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, South Dakota, and through Yellowstone on the way back to Texas. Nearly every year Mike and Teddy would drive his mother-in-law, Ginni, from Texas back home to Arizona, stopping at parks and sites along the way. Those trips often were in March when it just so happened that the Milwaukee Brewers would be at spring training in Phoenix. As the children and grandchildren have grown and moved away, there were many trips to Dallas, Austin, and Georgia to visit them and their families.
Wherever Mike lived, he was always a “cheese head”, a Brewers fan, and a Packer Backer. He was the proud owner of one share of the Green Bay Packers. Twice he was able to attend a game at Lambeau Field with his son, Shawn. He was so excited to find out that he would be a great-grandfather to Joshua and have another Packer fan. Then along came a grandson, Jackson, yet another Packer fan and shortly afterward another granddaughter, Caroline, and then a great-granddaughter, Annabelle.
Mike seemed to never be only partly involved in anything. He would go “all in”. He was an avid bowler, at one point he was in four different leagues. He loved taking photographs. He was a connoisseur of Snickers bars and caramel apples. He sponsored the Bellaire Elementary School Chess Club. He chaperoned many elementary and high school trips. He was a civil war buff and an incredible trivia player. You never wanted to be on the opposing team against him and Ginni. Between the two of them, they knew everything.
Mike got along with nearly everyone and was rarely rude to anyone. One of his rudest outbursts would be when he encountered bad drivers; he would call them ‘turkey lips”. He was a fantastic instructor but a lousy teacher and he could be a royal pain. He had a mischievous moustache smile. He charged 98 cents a day to baby sit; the cost of two ice cream cones at McDonalds. He was awesome at and loved being a father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and husband. His ashes will be interred with full military honors at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
