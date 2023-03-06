A memorial service for James Robert Mobley will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at the First Baptist Church of Belton.
Mr. Mobley died March 1, 2023, after battling metastatic pancreatic cancer.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A memorial service for James Robert Mobley will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at the First Baptist Church of Belton.
Mr. Mobley died March 1, 2023, after battling metastatic pancreatic cancer.
Jim was born in Fort Riley, Kan. on Oct. 21, 1950, to Mary Amanda (Oates) Mobley and Robert Mobley.
During his lifetime, he lived in Japan, Louisiana, and Texas. Jim graduated from Killeen High school in 1968.
He received his Bachelor of Business Administration from The University of Texas at Austin in 1972 and became a Certified Public Accountant in 1975.
He worked for Ernst & Ernst in San Antonio before joining Lott, Vernon & Company in Killeen in 1975, where he was president from 1990-2008.
Jim loved his Lord and was a member of First Baptist Church in Belton. He was active in numerous civic clubs in his community and was a member of local, state, and national professional associations.
He served as vice president and treasurer of the Jaycees in Killeen and participated in the Killeen Independent School District mentor program.
Jim was also a charter member of the Killeen/Heights Rotary Club and was a past president and treasurer.
He received the Rotarian of the Year award for 2004-2005. Jim was also heavily involved in Rotary International, furthering international relations and coordinating friendship meetings, especially with our neighbors in Mexico. He was a Paul Harris Fellow.
Jim certainly set a wonderful example of husband, father, and grandfather. He married Bonnie Sue Herrin in December of 1975. He was passionate about his hobbies; being a master at woodworking, he created many beautiful pieces of furniture.
He loved hunting and fishing, as soon as he was old enough to do so, and was an expert marksman. He taught many friends and family members to fly fish, a hobby that took him and Bonnie on numerous adventures in Montana, Wyoming and Colorado. He even built his own fishing boat that was featured in the Port Townsend Wooden Boat Festival in Washington state. Jim and Bonnie also loved taking their granddaughters to National Parks and sites across America.
Jim will be missed very much for his compassionate nature, infectious love of the outdoors, and most of all, his jolly, loving personality.
Jim is survived by his wife, Bonnie, as well as his two daughters Holly Diane Bunting (Warren Bunting) of Austin and Michelle Renee Parker (Shane Parker) of San Antonio.
He is also survived by two perfect granddaughters Olivia Grace Bunting and Victoria Leigh Bunting of Austin; his sister, Hettie Ann Pollock (Jim Pollock) of Longview; and nephews Tim Pollock of Springfield, Va., and Mark Pollock of Houston.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (https://pancan.org).
Arrangements made with Dossman Funeral Home of Belton.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.