A graveside service with full military honors for retired Capt. James Ronald Steel, 78, of Copperas Cove, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Steel died Feb. 28, 2020, in Copperas Cove.
He was born June 16, 1941, in Benton Harbor, Mich.
Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
Visit www.chisolmsfuneral.com to offer condolences.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.