Funeral services for James Roy Lindley will be 11 a.m. Feb. 7 at St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church in Harker Heights. Interment with military honors will be at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Lindley died Jan. 22, 2022, in Killeen. He was born Feb. 5, 1931, in Oletha.
Visitation will be 5-7 Feb. 6 at the church.
