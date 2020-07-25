Services for retired Lt. Col. James Edward Seigman, 84, will be 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. Burial will follow at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Lt. Col. Seigman died July 19, 2020, at home in his sleep after an eight-month illness.
He was born March 7, 1936.
All but two of his children were at his side when last efforts failed to wake him on Sunday morning. His family thanks helpful neighbors, physicians at Scott & White, and the staff at Encompass Rehabilitation.
He was known affectionately by many names.
To his parents, he was Jimmy, the only son of the late William Henry Seigman and Ethel Minerva Border of York, Pennsylvania.
To his sister, Shirley Binkley of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, he was a loving brother, baby sitter, and confidant.
Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity brothers dubbed him “Black Bart” for his pranks, and military colleagues from an assignment at Fort Hood called him “Bat Man,” when working in a cave bunker on West Fort Hood.
Seven progeny called him Double O Seven (007), after the James Bond character who left mysteriously, only to return to start a new assignment.
Anyone fortunate to have been led by him, be they family, friends, students, or team members, depended on him for a balance of love, compassion, and support, no matter where he was.
One of the many Killeen High School students whose lives he touched described him as “a gem of a gentleman,” and “the family man that he was.”
That family now includes Lisa Harner, MD, of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, Michele Morin of Greenfield, Massachussetts, James Seigman Jr. of Killeen, William Seigman of Lorena, Anne Scott of College Station, Thomas Seigman, Esq., of Georgetown, and Mary Alvarado, MD, of Robinson. Twenty-one grandchildren and 10 great–grandchildren round out the family.
Having met in their senior year at Liberty High School in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, he and Deborah went to the prom and never lost contact, even while he went to Lehigh and she to Penn.
They married in 1958 and began a worldwide adventure, beginning in Africa and ending in Japan.
Two daughters flew with them to their new home at Kagnew Station, Eritrea, in East Africa, where two sons, James Jr. and William Weston were born.
Returning stateside, they never stopped their travels until nearly 27 years as a Signal Corps family.
After his last assignment, as commander of the Defense Communications Agency Northwest Pacific Region, he returned stateside, earned teaching certification in high school math and science, and worked for KISD.
At Killeen High School, he was a teacher, facilitator, and coordinator — the highpoint of his teaching career being initiating the application for the International Baccalaureate Programme, before retirement in school year 2004-2005.
He served in the Signal Corps in positions that included company commander; battalion commander; battalion and group level executive officer; S3 officer at battalion, group, and brigade levels; automated tactical systems test director for the TRADOC Combined Arms Test Activity (TCATA) overseas in Germany, Korea, and Hawaii, as well as in the continental United States; joint staff at the military mission to Saudi Arabia, and the Defense Communications Agency Operations Center in Washington, D.C.
His military education included the Signal Officer Basic and Advanced Courses, Faculty Development Course, Electronic Warfare Qualifications Course, and Overseas AUTOVON Overseas Planners and Supervisors Course.
He attended the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, and in 1984, he completed the Joint Command and Control Communications Staff and Operations Course, Armed Forces Staff College in Norfolk, Virginia.
His decorations included the following medals: Bronze Star, Meritorious Service, National Defense, Joint Service and Army Commendation, National Defense Service, Republic of Vietnam Service (with 4 campaigns) and the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry (with Palm).
The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
If you prefer, in lieu of flowers, send a donation to your charity of choice.
