James Sims

A cremation will be held for James Michael Sims Jr.
James died July 19, 2022, in Copperas Cove.
He was born Sept. 12, 1994, in Temple, to James Michael Sims and Michelle Owens Sims.
James was affectionately referred to as MJ or Brotherman by family and friends. MJ grew up in Harker Heights. His passions in life were writing music, drawing and rapping. He also loved to talk and would “speak his truth” to anyone who would listen. He had a brilliant smile and when people saw it they couldn’t help but smile, too. He was one of a kind, and anyone lucky enough to have met him knew this.
The family would like the share the following quote in honor of MJ: “It isn’t weak to ask for help. It’s like using a flashlight when you’re lost in the dark.” — unknown.
James was preceded in death by his grandparents, Kandy and Billy Sims, and his grandfather, Michael Owens.
He is survived by his parents, Mike and Michelle; four sisters, Shandi Rogans, Alyssa Sacco “Yaya” and husband Tony, Macie Sims “Sisterman,” and Miranda Sims; grandmothers, Cydney Cummins and Lumduan Sims; nephew, Brayden; nieces, Kennedy, Madilyn, and Makenzie; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, friends; and bonus family who all loved him dearly.
Visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Sneed-Carnley Funeral Chapel in Lampasas. The family would like to note that this is a casual gathering and casual attire is preferred. If you would like, please wear purple for MJ.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to any suicide prevention charity of your choosing. If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts the Suicide and Crisis Hotline is available 27/7 by calling or texting 988.
