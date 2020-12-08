A funeral service for retired Sgt. 1st Class James T. Williams Jr., 76, of Killeen, will be at noon Saturday at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen. Burial with full military honors will be at noon Tuesday at Fort Jackson National Cemetery in Columbia, S.C.
Mr. Williams died Nov. 28, 2020, in Killeen.
He was born Oct. 16, 1944, in Obion, Tenn.
A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
