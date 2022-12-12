Memorial services for James W. Newel, 69, of Copperas Cove will be 10 a.m., Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen with full Military Honors.
Mr. Newel died Dec. 3, 2022.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Memorial services for James W. Newel, 69, of Copperas Cove will be 10 a.m., Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen with full Military Honors.
Mr. Newel died Dec. 3, 2022.
He was born on Nov. 21, 1953, in Meadville, Pa., to the late John Newel and Elaine Homes Hatfield.
He joined the Army in 1977 and served for 20 years before being honorably discharged. James continued his service after being discharged as a mechanic for another 20 years. James enjoyed spending time with his family. There was nothing more he loved to do than to be with them.
Whether it was attending and filming football games and marching band competitions, James lived to support his family’s hobbies and interests in any way he could.
With having 40-plus years as a mechanic in the Army and Reserves, James thoroughly enjoyed his work and would always like to talk shop with others when possible and would graciously lend a hand when someone needed mechanical help.
As much as he loved his job, he enjoyed his time off with his family more. On his days off he liked to have family movie nights or just take a drive with the grandkids while listening to The Beatles on the radio.
His favorite pastime on his days off was when he got to spend the whole day with his wife and take her shopping and out to eat. His hobbies were watching TV, movies, and football games. (Go Washington Redskins) He also enjoyed playing solitaire and mahjong on his computer, taking his beloved Lila on walks, and most of all yard work (joke).
He was preceded in death by his mother Elaine Hatfield.
James is survived by his wife of 43 years, Yong Newel; daughters, Jennifer Newel, Angela Richey, and Michelle Newel; grandchildren, Madison Newel, Shane Richey, Jayden Newel, and Bryce Newel; sister, Christine; and brothers, Jesse and Richie.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.