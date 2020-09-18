Funeral Mass for James W. Wasdyke, also known as “Jim,” “Dutch” and “Santa,” 77, will be at noon today at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Madison, Alabama. Graveside services will be at Huntsville Memory Gardens on University Drive in Huntsville, Alabama.
Mr. Wasdyke died Sept. 13, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Jefferson City, Missouri.
He was born Oct. 13, 1942, in Passaic, New Jersey, the oldest of four children from Walter Joseph Wasdyke and Margaret Ann McAteer.
Walter passed away when James was still a boy, yet he was able to arise from poverty to make something of himself.
He joined the Army in 1960 and retired after 20 years, only to become employed with the Department of Defense and retire again after 34 years.
During his time in the Army, he served one tour in Vietnam.
After he joined DOD, he participated in Operation Desert Shield in Saudi Arabia, was part of the recovery team for Hurricane Andrew in Florida and was also part of the whale rescue effort in northern Alaska that was the subject of a movie.
He earned his Bachelor of Science in aeronautical engineering from Embry Riddle University after he left the Army.
He was very active in the Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus; he loved to play Santa Claus and spent many holiday seasons volunteering at orphanages in Korea during his last overseas tour.
James was a fine man, a loving husband and father, and was well liked and respected wherever he found himself.
James was preceded in death by his wife, Tammy; his son, Walter; and his sisters, Mary Ellen and Monica.
Survivors include his sons, James and Sonny; his daughter, Barbara; his sister, Margaret; 13 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Visitation was held Thursday at Legacy Chapel in Madison, Alabama, which was in charge of arrangements.
A short visitation will begin at 11 a.m. today at the church.
