James West

Funeral services with full military honors for retired CW4 James Leon West, 77 of Killeen, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Maranatha Baptist Church in Killeen. Burial will be held at 11 a.m. May 1 at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. West died April 18, 2023, in Austin.
(0) entries
