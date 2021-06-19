An interment service with military honors for James Calvin Whitcomb Jr., 56, of Copperas Cove, will be 10 a.m. Friday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, 11463 State Highway 195, Killeen.
Mr. Whitcomb died May 7, 2020.
He was born Jan. 18, 1964, in Rome, New York, to Joyce Whitcomb and Jim Whitcomb.
James grew up in Oneida, New York, and graduated from Oneida High School. James married Rebecca in Bamburg, Germany, on Oct. 4, 1990.
James was in the U.S. Army for 8½ years before going into the food service industry for 20 years. During James’ time in the Army, he served time in Desert Shield and Desert Storm.
He was awarded: National Defense Service Medal, Overseas Service Ribbon, Army Achievement Medal, three OLC, two Good Conduct Awards, Southwest Asia Service Medal with two Bronze Starts, Expert Marksmanship Badge Rifle/M16 and Combat Infantry Badge.
In James’ free time he loved to watch his Dallas Cowboys play and traveling to Sea World in San Antonio. He had a service cat, Cookie, who was his best friend for eight years.
James was preceded in death by his father, Jim Whitcomb, and his sister, Kathy.
Survivors include his wife, Rebecca; son, Michael; son, Corey; daughter, Katie; daughter, Brittany; daughter, Jessica; and son, James III; sister, Bobby, and sister, Terry; and 12 grandchildren.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home of Copperas Cove is in charge of arrangements.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowerscopperascove.com for the Whitcomb family.
