James Wilder

Funeral services for James Bernard Wilder, 49, of Harker Heights, will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen. Burial will follow at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Wilder died June 25, 2021, in Temple.
He was born Jan. 8, 1972, in Sumter, South Carolina.
A visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.