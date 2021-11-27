Funeral services for Jamie Elam, a beloved father and grandfather, of Killeen, are pending with Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen.
Mr. Elam died Nov. 23, 2021, after a long battle with heart failure.
He was born Feb. 15, 1960.
Jamie grew up in Killeen and later attended Texas A&M University alongside his brother, Jack. He traveled and worked abroad before finally settling in Houston to work and raise his pride and joy: his daughters, Jessica and Chelsea.
Jamie was a doting and loving father who extended that love to all his daughters’ friends. His world revolved around his girls.
Years later he was blessed with a beautiful granddaughter, Lilly Grace; followed by his namesake Wesley James. He was so proud to be a grandpa.
He settled back down in Killeen and shared his kindness with all who knew him. He did not know a stranger, he was a good neighbor, a loyal friend, and truly cared for all people.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Nell and Jack Ray Elam Sr., and sister, Lisa Bohac.
Jamie was most proud of and is survived by his daughters, Chelsea Elam, of Houston, and Jessica Sewell, and her husband Grant, of Katy. Survivors also include his devoted brother, Jack Elam and wife, Leana, of Houston; grandchildren, Lillian Grace Sewell and Wesley James Sewell; as well as his loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
The family would like to offer their sincere thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff at Seton Hospital who cared for their Dad throughout his long illness.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you honor his life and legacy by making a donation to the American Heart Association in his name.
