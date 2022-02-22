Funeral services for Jamie Lashway-Bell, 59, of Killeen, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home Chapel in Killeen.
Ms. Lashway-Bell died on Feb. 15, 2022, in Harker Heights.
She was born on Feb. 17, 1962, in Burnet.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. today at the funeral home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.