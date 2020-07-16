Jane “Ann Minor” Carter
Jane “Ann Minor” Carter, age 73, went home to be with her Jesus on July 6, 2020. She was born in Temple, Texas, to Esta Lee Minor Hinds and Thomas Harvey “Jack” Minor on June 13, 1947
Ann grew up in Killeen and graduated from Killeen High School. She married the love of her life, Randolph “Butch” Carter, on August 14, 1965. They were married for 54 years. Ann has worked for Roach Feed and Seed in Garland for the past 27 years. She loved gardening, animals of all kinds, and people. She was always ready to do what needed to be done for those she loved.
Ann is survived by her husband, Randolph “Butch” and two daughters, Shana Rae Carter of Terrell and Laura Elizabeth Carter of Little Elm. She is also survived by her sister, Mary Lee Barnett of Garland and her brother, William Mark Hinds, and his wife, Michelle, of Crawford. She leaves behind nephews Sean and Christopher Hinds, Danny Lee Barnett, Tabitha Barnett Jay, and Matthew Minor and great nephews and nieces, Victoria, Madison, Jacob, and Ansley Barnett. Ann also leaves behind her cousin and friend, Linda Vahrenkamp Foster, husband Jim, and sons, John and Jared. Ann was preceded in death by her parents and brother Thomas Minor.
A service celebrating Ann’s life will be held at the Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen on Friday, July 17 at 12:00 p.m. Family viewing at 10:00 a.m. Public viewing at 11:00. A Remembrance service will be held in Garland on July 20th at11am location The Foundry Church.
