Janet Culver

A celebration of life for Janet May Culver, 89, of Killeen, will be 2 p.m. Thursday at St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church in Killeen.
Mrs. Culver died peacefully on Sept. 14, 2021, in Killeen.
She was born March 14, 1932, in Hanover, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Charles Benjamin Franklin Bien and Mae Aurora Rutter Bien of Baltimore, Maryland.
She was married for 65 years to retired CW2 James Lee Culver who survives her.
Janet received her Bachelor of Science in education at Towson State Teacher’s College in Towson, Maryland, in 1954.
She met James at a dance in Fort Meade, Maryland, married in 1955 and made their home in Laurel, Maryland.
The military family was moved to Indian Town Gap, Pennsylvania; Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; Copperas Cove/Fort Hood; and Germany, eventually returning to settle in Killeen.
Janet taught first grade and Title 1 reading for over 30 years, retiring from Killeen ISD in 1992.
She loved gardening, traveling to visit her children and grandchildren, and singing in the church choir.
Besides being survived by her husband James, she was the beloved mother of Ruth M. Clark (Andy) of Conroe, Debbie Hargreaves and Stephen Culver of Killeen, Mary Lou Culver of Port Angeles, Washington, and the late Dale Culver (Christine) of Belton; two step-sons, Roger and Ricky (Cloyd) Culver of Centralia, Illinois.
She also leaves behind three sisters, Lucille Dykes of Monkton, Maryland, Wilma Sauer of Potomac, Maryland and Claire Bien of Baltimore.
The family asks donations in her name be made to St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of the arrangements.
