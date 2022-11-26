Memorial services for Janet Lea (Butlar) Simmons will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday at the W. S. Young Church of Christ.
Mrs. Simmons died Nov. 23, 2022.
She was born April 20, 1957, to James L. Butlar and Mildred R. (Gasway) Butlar at Sam Houston.
Janet was a devoted wife to Jonathan H. Simmons and a beloved mother to Jonathan J. Simmons.
Janet’s family lived on several Army posts until moving to Fort Hood. She graduated from Killeen High School and Texas A&M University in College Station, gaining a Masters of Science degree in 1982.
Janet was a paramedic and teacher of paramedics in College Station and at Darnall before becoming an elementary teacher at Clifton Park and Haynes for 27 years. She was recognized as an outstanding educator many times by KISD and greatly loved by her students for her kindness and creativity. Janet was a faithful Christian all her life, worshiping with the Church of Christ.
Mrs. Simmons is survived by her sisters Joyce Brown and husband Bruce Brown, Lynn Hobson and husband John Hobson, and sister-in-law Barbara Simmons; nieces Courtney Visalli and husband Sam Visalli, Teri Pellrin and husband Kevin Pellrin, and Hannah Brown; nephews Brad Hobson and wife Cassie Hobson, Bradley Simmons and wife Kristen Simmons, and Bruce Brown Jr. and wife Katie Gifford; 11 great-grand nieces and nephews; one uncle; and a multitude of cousins.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
