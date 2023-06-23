Memorial services for Janet Leigh Cooper Checksfield will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at VFW Post 8577, 1506 Veterans Ave., Copperas Cove.
Mrs. Checksfield died June 19, 2023, in her sleep.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Memorial services for Janet Leigh Cooper Checksfield will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at VFW Post 8577, 1506 Veterans Ave., Copperas Cove.
Mrs. Checksfield died June 19, 2023, in her sleep.
She was born Aug. 1, 1958, in Edenton, N.C., to James T. and Liliana Cooper.
Janet and her husband, James Checksfield, had a beautiful life of forty years together. Her heart and soul were for her kids and grandkids.
Known as Momma Chex to many, she was always there for those in need. Janet was an advocate for her kids and grandkids like no other. When she said this is what will happen, she made sure that it is what happened.
She married Randy Scott (NC) (deceased) young at the age of 17 and graduated high school on time with her class. After their divorce, she raised her daughter as a single mother until she met Jim in 1982. She and Jim married the following year before he got stationed in Germany. While in Germany, they had Stephen and Andrea.
In 1985, they came back to Texas, where they eventually retired. She and Jim adopted their grandchildren, Hailey and Gracie, and gave them the lives they deserved.
Janet was an active part of the community by volunteering with the parks and rec, schools, VFWs and just being a source of support for anyone who met her.
Mrs. Checksfield is preceded in death by her parents, James T. and Liliana Cooper.
She is survived by brothers, James T. (Dora) Cooper Jr. and Timothy A. (Bonnie) Cooper, both of El Paso; her husband, James “Jim” Checksfield, of Kempner; children Christina Arblaster, Amber (Johnathan) Eames of Ventura, Calif., Stephen Checksfield of Port Orange, Fla., Andrea (Harold) Whitfield of Copperas Cove, Hailey (Tyler) Cotton of San Diego, Calif., and Mari Grace Checksfield of Kempner; 14 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; seven nephews; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Viss Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.