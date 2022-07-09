Janice Ashanti

Services for Janice “Jan” Elizabeth Ashanti, 60, of Killeen, will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at Viss Family Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
Mrs. Ashanti died June 22, 2022, at her home, of natural causes due to a recently diagnosed case of M.S.
She was born Nov. 17, 1961.
Jan was a sweet, joyous person in life, quick with a smile, and generous of heart.
Jan was a rare triple threat; She held citizenship in the U.K. where she was born, Canada where she immigrated to as a 5-year-old, and finally the U.S.
Jan held a BA in accounting from the University of Regina and worked for the province of Saskatchewan for over 20 years. She married Jamaalkenya Ashanti in 2013 and moved to Texas for her next big adventure. She enjoyed her life in the southern U.S. and became an entrepreneur.
One of her favorite sayings was from American congresswoman Maxine Waters. It is poignant in its powerfulness and simplicity: “I’m reclaiming my time.”
Jan has joined the ancestors and she will have a laugh and smile for them all. She is now reclaiming her time.
Jan had four siblings and many nieces and nephews. Jan really adored her uncles and aunts who lived in Jamaica, the U.K. and Canada. She tried to keep in touch with everyone as much as possible.
Jan did not have any biological children but gladly inherited her husband’s two adult children and his son’s children, making her a very happy and attentive grandmother. Her last day was filled with happiness as her granddaughter Janeya read three books to her and their last words to each other were,” I love you, grandma!” and “I love you, Janeya!”
Mrs. Ashanti is preceded in death by her father, Ewin H. Streete; and her beloved mother, Iris Streete, who died on Jan’s birthday seven months ago.
