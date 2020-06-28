No services have been planned at this time for Janice B. (Abbott) Frost, 82, of Copperas Cove.
Mrs. Frost died June 25, 2020, in Copperas Cove.
She was born in 1937 in San Francisco, California.
After serving in the U.S. Navy, Janice started her family and had many adventures traveling the world before settling in Copperas Cove. She loved her family and had a passion for animals, especially horses, cats and dogs.
Jan was loved greatly and she will be missed by her family and friends
She is survived by her husband James (Jack) Frost, sister Carmen Singleton (husband Jack), daughter Cheryl Butterfield, son Adrian Carrier (wife Michele), daughter Shirley Frost (husband Ricky), son Kit Frost (wife Charlotte) and daughter Elona Kozusko. She also has five grandchildren, Austin Butterfield (wife Renee), Milo Green, Kristen Slaven (husband Jeremy), Christel Peck (husband Ian), and Christopher Kozusko; and eight great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to an animal cause of your choice. Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home Copperas Cove is in charge of the arrangements.
