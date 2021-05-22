Janice Bell-Johnson

A funeral service for Janice Marie Bell-Johnson, 84, of Killeen will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home. Burial will follow the service at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mrs. Bell-Johnson died May 17, 2021, in Killeen.
She was born Jan. 30, 1937, in Chicago, Illinois.
A viewing will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. prior to the service.
Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.
Offer condolences at www.chisolmsfuneral.com.
