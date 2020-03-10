A funeral service for Janice Williams Moore, 69, of Killeen will be at 9 a.m. Friday at Grace Christian Center in Killeen. Burial will follow the service at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Moore died March 9, 2020, in Killeen.
She was born March 26, 1950, in Geneva, Alabama.
A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen.
Visit www.chisolmsfuneral.com to offer condolences.
