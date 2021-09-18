A Funeral Mass for Janie Wehmann French, 81, will be noon Wednesday at Holy Family Catholic Church in Copperas Cove. Burial will follow the Mass at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen at 2 p.m.
Mrs. French died peacefully on Sept. 13, 2021, at her home.
She was born Dec. 11, 1939, in Brooklyn, New York, to Henry and Janie Wehmann.
Janie went to college at Duchesne Residence School. She loved the beach and boating with her family.
On Nov. 24, 1962, Janie married her soul mate, Forrest (Jim) French. They were married for 57 years before Jim passed away in 2019.
Janie loved being a wife to Jim, and a mom to her six children. She enjoyed cooking and entertaining and relaxing with friends. She also had a passion for helping others.
She served on Rabbit Fest committee, Ladies of the Knights, Coryell County Child Welfare Board, Coryell County Rainbow Room, Holy Family Ladies Society, Military Affairs, Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce, Metroplex Hospital Board, United Way, Community of Schools, and the Copperas Cove Exchange Club where she received the Golden Deeds Award in 1984.
In 1990, for all her service to her community, the Governor of Texas, Bill Clements, awarded her the Yellow Rose of Texas.
She was a wonderful sister, daughter, wife, mother, and her favorite role, Nan.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; son, Sean; and her brother, Hank. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who knew her.
Survivors include five children: Forrest (Jim) French Jr., Janie French Sellers, Sharon French Tabor, Lorraine French Thomas, and Elizabeth (Liz) French Hays; nine grandchildren: Brianna and Alyssa French, Janie (LJ) Sellers Gonzales and Josh Sellers, Ashley Darling Lyons, Kaitlyn and Ryan Thomas, Michael Hays and Mikela Hays Small; five great grandchildren: Carson Darling, Christian and Adalynn Lyons, Haysley Small, Janie (TJ) Gonzales; her two sisters, Susie Loughman and Betsy Mills and sister-in-law, Sally Wehmann.
Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove, which is in charge of arrangements. The Rosary will follow visitation at 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to these wonderful organizations:
Society of St. Vincent de Paul
In care of Holy Family Catholic Church
1001 Georgetown Rd, Copperas Cove, TX 76522
Click on the “eGiving ~ Online Donations” button or
Call 254-547-3735
Checks written to SSVDP
Memorials can also be sent to:
Coryell County Rainbow Room
P.O. Box 1607, Copperas Cove, TX 76522
Call Rita Burgess, 512-630-3452
