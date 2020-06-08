Funeral services for Janie Merle Sullivan, 95, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church with Pastor Randy Wallace officiating. The church sanctuary allows plenty of room for social distancing.
Food will be served at the reception immediately following the service.
A private graveside burial will be held later.
Mrs. Sullivan died June, 5, 2020.
She was born Nov. 30, 1924, in Monette, Arkansas, to Dr. Lloyd E and Linnye (Newcom) Tucker.
Janie read scripture every morning and devoted her life to sharing His love with others.
She grew up in Monette and then attended Arkansas State University in Jonesboro where she received a BSE degree in Business Education. She was awarded the Wilson Award for being chosen as the most Outstanding Woman graduate.
After receiving a Master of Science degree from Baylor University in Waco, she taught for three years in Navasota.
In 1956, she and her husband James M. Sullivan came to Killeen to teach until their retirement in 1980. He preceded her in death in 1999.
During her twenty-three years as the Distributive Education Coordinator at Killeen High School, her students earned many medals and trophies as State and National winners in DECA contests. The DECA chapter was chosen twice as the Best Chapter in Texas, and Mrs. Sullivan was named The Outstanding Texas D.E. Teacher. She was also President of the National Association of D.E. Teachers.
She has been a long-time member of First Baptist Church, and spent one 15-year period teaching a women’s Sunday school class.
The last five years she has been an independent resident at The Meridian in Temple where she enjoyed spending time with staff and many new friends.
She was preceded in death by her only son, Gerald L. Sullivan in 2006.
Survivors include grandson, Gerald Carter Sullivan and his wife Laura, and two great granddaughters, Jordan and Ava Sullivan.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.