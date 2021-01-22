Funeral services for Janis Marilyn Edwards, 86, of Lampasas will be at 2 p.m. today at the First Street Church of Christ, in Lampasas, with Stephen Bynum officiating. Burial will follow at Andice Cemetery in Andice.
Mrs. Edwards died Jan. 20, 2021, in Waco.
She was born in Georgetown to George and Evelyn (Joseph) Tucker on Oct. 21, 1934. She married James Frank Edwards on April 9, 1955, in Brady,.
She attended business school in Austin. She owned and operated The Frame Shop in Lampasas. She enjoyed sewing, adored her grandchildren, and loved working at her shop. She also enjoyed meeting and talking with her many friends and family. She delighted in family reunions and the chance to visit.
Mrs. Edwards is preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband, James (Frank) Edwards, of Lampasas; two sons, Donald Edwards and wife Wanda of Far West, Utah, and David Edwards and wife Barbara of Buchanan Dam; two daughters, Jana Busby and husband Mike of Waco, and DeNay Irons and husband Mark of Austin. She is also survived by one brother, Preston L. Tucker and wife Louise of Leesville, Louisiana. Grandchildren surviving are Wacey Hoyle, Maegan Wenberg, Annaliese Eickholz, Hudson Edwards, Jacqueline Barkelew, Jessica Tisi, Megan Irons and Brendan Irons. Janis is survived by 12 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Ron Farr, Marshall Brewer, Larry Bearden, Mike Busby, Wacey Hoyle and Rick Brown.
The family of Mrs. Edwards wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Haylee Brewer.
Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. today at Heritage Funeral Home in Lampasas, which is in charge of arrangements.
