A funeral service for Jaquan Tahja Davis, 16, of Killeen, will be at noon Thursday at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen. A private family interment will be held at a later date.
Jaquan died May 31, 2021, at Fort Hood.
He was born Sept. 23, 2004, in Tupelo, Miss.
A visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday prior to the funeral service, at the funeral home.
