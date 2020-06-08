A funeral service for Jared Michael Tristan, 29, will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home Chapel in Killeen.
Mr. Triston died on June 3, 2020, in Killeen.
He was born March 6, 1991, in Killeen, Texas to Delfino Tristan Jr. and Catherine Young Tristan.
