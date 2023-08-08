Jarin Thomas Cole

Funeral services for Jarin “JC Stringz” Thomas Cole, 22, will be held Friday at Greater Vision Community Church at 11 a.m. with an interment immediately following at Killeen Memorial Park.
Mr. Cole died on Aug. 2, 2023. He was born to Darron and Tina Cole on May 23, 2001.
