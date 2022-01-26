Services for Jashonda S. Robinson-Green, 38, will be at noon Friday at the Rivers of Living Waters Church in Killeen.
Ms. Robinson-Green died Jan. 21, 2022, after a brief illness, with her loving husband by her side.
She was born Feb. 21, 1983, in Coleman.
Jashonda was a loving, lively, caring young lady. She joined the Army and subsequently deployed to Iraq. As a young soldier, she met and eventually married Charles Green Jr. on Aug. 20, 2012.
Jashonda loved her family, had many friends and was well loved.
She enjoyed being around others, taking care of her fur babies and cooking.
Survivors include her husband of 10 years (together for 16 years) Charles E. Green Jr.; son, Charles E. Green III; her parents, Ollie and Marie Roberson; her brother, Jamaine Robinson of Dallas; two aunts, Ruby Lewis of Coleman, Lennie Grice of Greenwood, Missouri; her father and mother-in-law, Charles E. Green Sr., and Sylvia J. Green; brother-in-law Larry Williams of McGregor; sister-in-law Shonda Bethea of Killeen, sister-in-law Ronda Mains of Killeen; and a host of nieces nephews, cousins and friends.
A visitation will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. today at the Rivers of Living Waters Church in Killeen.
Messages or memories may be left on a “tribute wall” at http://www.slcwaco.com
Serenity Life Celebrations Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
