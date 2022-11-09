Funeral service for Mr. Jason Dean Seymour, 45, of Killeen will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen. A private family interment will be held at a later date.
Mr. Seymour died Nov. 2, 2022, in Austin. He was born March 24, 1977, in Wichita, Kansas.
