Services for retired 1st Sgt. Javone Joseph Beach will be at 10 a.m. for Joe at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove. Burial will be at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia.
Mr. Beach died Sunday, 29 August 2021.
Mr. Beach is renowned for not holding back his opinion through his extensive vocabulary, which he always told you the truth, even if it wasn’t what you wanted to hear.
We were told many times how he walked for miles in a blizzard uphill both ways to get to school.
With that said he was genuine to a fault, a pussy cat at heart (or lion) and yet, him sugar coating nothing led to words of encouragement, wisdom, and comfort which now gives us an opportunity to pass down to our children.
He loved his farm and loved to work that farm with us as his helpers, when child labor was legal or so we were told.
He taught his family how to fish, to select a quality hammer, to love nature, and to just be thankful. He took great pride in his family.
He had a life-long love affair with deviled eggs, Sundrop, Dukes mayonnaise, tomatoes, Vienna sausages with hot sauce, his homemade moonshine which was really only some grapes that fermented in a hot shed, Vidalia onions, and liver mush.
He excelled at growing apple and pear trees, rebuilding birdhouses, eradicating moles from his front yard, living within his means, outsmarting squirrels, letting deer know his yard was the place to be, and reading any book he could get his hands on especially history.
He truly had a life-long affair with his oversized “old man” remote control, which thankfully survived all his power plays and running over it, to flip between watching Andy Griffin or Hee-Haw if there was nothing on The History Channel.
He loved the Army: it cultivated him, it nurtured him, and it gave him the most satisfying years of his life until the next chapter that brought him grandchildren and then great grandchildren for which Grandpa took extreme pride. He would howl like a bobcat or crow like a rooster anytime he would see them in person or on their phone calls.
The way he passed is exactly just like he lived: he wrote his own rules and he paved his own way. And if you said he couldn’t do it, he would make sure he could.
A country boy at heart that was extremely proud of his heritage, his life, and most of all his family that he will be waiting for while he wittles us all rocking chairs.
His awards include Purple Heart, Meritorious Service Medal (2olc), Army Commendation Medal (2olc), National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and numerous other awards. He retired from the U.S. Army in 1988.
Survivors include his wife, two daughters, four grandchildren, two grandchildren-in-laws, five great grandchildren, his brother and sister, and tons of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home of Copperas Cove.
