Funeral services for JC Walker will be 2 p.m. Friday at First Baptist Church in Killeen.
Mr. Walker died peacefully at home on March 10, 2021.
He was born Nov. 9, 1933, to to Carl E. Walker and Ruth Lindsey Walker, the baby brother of three sisters, growing up on the family farm in Copperas Cove.
He learned his work ethic tending the farm chores and competing with his sisters in the cotton patch.
His family attended the Browning Community Church and shared stories of community gatherings for homemade ice cream and having the preacher for lunch after services.
He and his dad spent Sunday afternoons playing croquet at church.
He was a proud member of the Sons of the Republic of Texas, a direct descendent of James Francis Walker, who came to Texas with Stephen F. Austin’s first settlers in what is now Washington County.
JC graduated from Copperas Cove High School in May of 1951 and started his banking career in June, as he has said, in the basement filing checks.
The pay was a little better and it was much cooler than the broomcorn field.
Killeen’s post-World War II growth was underway, so he rose quickly through the ranks being mentored by Clarence Clements.
JC’s banking career spanned 69 years at First National Bank and Union State Bank in Killeen. He retired at age 86.
He married his high school sweetheart, Gloria Trumble, on Dec. 5, 1953.
They were blessed with three children, Carleton Wayne, Tobianna, and Kenneth Jay.
The family grew up and was nurtured by friends, teachers, and mentors at First Baptist Church in Killeen.
JC spent years of community service in organizations such as United Way, Kiwanis Club, AUSA, Quarterback Club, and hospital boards.
His favorite pasttime was working the concession stand and following the Kangaroos on the road.
He was a deacon at FBC and served as church treasurer.
JC was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Ruth Walker; his sisters, Dorothy Noel and Gladys Love; his mother- and father-in-law Kenneth and Jerry Trumble; and his son Charlie.
Survivors include his wife, Gloria; daughter Tobi and husband Randy; son Jay, and wife Beth; daughter-in-law Karen; sister Betty Davis; grandchildren, John Walker and wife Jackie, Brooke Rojas and husband Ro, Wesley Walker, Donna Jean Hill and husband Jerry, Travis Hitt, Sam Walker and Sally Walker; great-grandchildren J.C., Clara, Allena, Fiona, Luke, Alec, Tyler, Sophia and one on the way; nephew, Ray Love and four great-nephews and great-nieces.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the First Baptist Church building fund.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.