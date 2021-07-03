Jean DeSalle

A Celebration of Life Service for Jean Marie DeSalle, 87, of Killeen, will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
Ms. DeSalle died July 1, 2021, in Georgetown, Texas, at Tiffin House.
Ms. DeSalle was born on Dec. 10, 1933 in Raton, New Mexico, to Lena and Joe DeSalle.
She graduated from Raton High School in 1951, and attended college at The University of Northern Colorado, earning her bachelor’s degree in Speech and Language Pathology. Jean Marie’s first position of her career was in Scotts Bluff, Nebraska. She later relocated to El Paso, Texas, where she continued her career as a speech and language pathologist. Jean Marie earned her master’s degree in Las Cruces, New Mexico, at New Mexico State before settling in Killeen.
Jean Marie worked and resided in Killeen until she moved to Tiffin House in the spring of 2021.
Jean Marie was a frequent visitor to Farmington, New Mexico, to visit her numerous family members. She considered Farmington her second home where her nieces and nephews delighted in gathering around their beloved aunt to listen to her many life experiences and colorful stories. During Jean Marie’s 87 years, she raised numerous kittens that grew up
to be her furry companions. She even had a mountain lion named Power Cat until the feline went to live at an animal refuge!
Jean Marie was a devout Catholic for her entire life. She volunteered her time for numerous charitable organizations, was an avid reader and belonged to numerous book clubs. Jean Marie’s most cherished organization was “The Wednesday Review Club”. WRC is a Women’s Federation Club which performs community services such as donations to the food bank, community free clinic, awards scholarships to students and works for KISD school closet, which supplies clothes to children and adults.
Ms. DeSalle was preceded in death by her parents, Lena and Joe DeSalle; sister Patricia Erickson; former husband Alvin Howse; nephew Gary J. Golden; and her long-time dear friend, Carlton Wainscott.
Survivors include her two sisters, JoAnn Vincent of Las Cruces, New Mexico and Noreen Sellmeyer (Cuff) of Farmington, New Mexico. She leaves behind her nephews, Jamie Erickson (Galina) and Brian Patterson (Tammy), her nieces, Kathy Jo Golden Myers (Jeffrey), Janet Whittemore (Bob), Judy Williams (Gary), Sherrie Barton (Derrick) and Vallarie Erickson Smith (Brian). Each one was loved and thought of as her own! Nine great-nieces and nephews and four great-great nieces and nephews will dearly miss Jean Marie.
Mass and interment will take place at a later date at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Farmington.
