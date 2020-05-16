Jean Hicks

A viewing for Jean Dorothy Hicks, 89, of Killeen, will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen.
A second viewing will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Howard-Harris Funeral Services in Lawton, Oklahoma. Burial will follow the second viewing at the Highland Cemetery in Lawton.
Mrs. Hicks died May 8, 2020, in Killeen.
She was born Nov. 5, 1930, in Waurika, Okla.
Current COVID-19 restrictions limits visitors to 25% occupancy at a time allowed inside. When one person leaves, another may enter, and a minimum of 6-feet social distancing will be expected and enforced.
Offer condolences at www.chisolmsfuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.