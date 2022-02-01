Funeral services for Jean Delores Wright will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Andrews Methodist Church.
Ms. Wright died Jan. 23, 2022. She was born Jan. 29, 1945, in Dunn, North Carolina.
Jean will be missed dearly and remembered fondly.
Visitation two hours prior to the service will be at HeritageFuneral Home, which is also in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.