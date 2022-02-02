Jean Wright

Funeral services for Jean Delores Wright will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Andrews Methodist in Killeen. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery on State Highway 195.
Mrs. Wright died Jan. 22, 2022, in her home, surrounded by her loves ones. She was born Jan. 29, 1945, in Dunn, N.C.
Visitation will be 9 to 10 a.m., also at the church.
Arrangements are with Heritage Funeral Home.
